GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 259,009 shares.The stock last traded at $23.77 and had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

