Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,930.96

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,930.96 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,984 ($25.92). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,940 ($25.35), with a volume of 86,242 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,930.96.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total transaction of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50). Also, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

