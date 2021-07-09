Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 317 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $231.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.09. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.