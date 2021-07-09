Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

