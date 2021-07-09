Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

