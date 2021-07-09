Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.94 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

