Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 10,700 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 102,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

