Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.23

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.23, but opened at $68.53. Galapagos shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 1,460 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

