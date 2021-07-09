Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
