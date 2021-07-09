Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 605,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

