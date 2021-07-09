Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,100 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $82.10 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

