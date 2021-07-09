Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG opened at $64.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

