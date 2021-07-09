Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

