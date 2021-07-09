FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Seven & i in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SVNDY stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

