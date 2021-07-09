FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

PDRDY opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

