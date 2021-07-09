FY2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

WBA opened at $46.72 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

