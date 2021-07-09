FY2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Lowered by Analyst

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of GL opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

