FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brenntag in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.