FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $26.38 on Thursday. FTS International has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

