FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,883,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.