Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

VVV stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.