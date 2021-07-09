Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 255.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

