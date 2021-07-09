Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 5,182 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $202.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.33. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.79.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

