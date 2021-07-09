Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 43,977 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 179.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

