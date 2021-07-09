Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

