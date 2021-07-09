Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of Trecora Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREC stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

