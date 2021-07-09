Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 3.72% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELX opened at $50.60 on Friday. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36.

