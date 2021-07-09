Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 756 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 953,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,827,000 after buying an additional 103,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $516.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.14 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.98. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

