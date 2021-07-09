Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,501 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.1% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

PNC stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,931. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

