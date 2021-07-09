Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 153,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,603. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

