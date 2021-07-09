Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Shares of CDLX traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.26. 3,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.