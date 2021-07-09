Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $423,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 170,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

