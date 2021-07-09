Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,722 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $125.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,276. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

