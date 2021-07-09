Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Forrester Research worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FORR opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $899.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

