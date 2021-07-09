Formation Fi Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $8.45 million and $947,424.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

