Fore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $18.37 on Friday, reaching $1,555.85. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,456.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,554.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

