Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,604 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.