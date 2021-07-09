Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

