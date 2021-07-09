Fly Leasing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 676,058 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

FLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

