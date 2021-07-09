Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.