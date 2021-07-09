Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

