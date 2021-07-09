FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 498.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.00. 5,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,520. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

