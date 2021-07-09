Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FFC opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.