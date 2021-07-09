Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

