Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $26.16 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

