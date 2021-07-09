Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $11,455,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $235.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.51. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

