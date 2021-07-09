Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

MMC stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

