Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.81.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91.
In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
