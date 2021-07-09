Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

