First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States."

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

