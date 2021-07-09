First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

